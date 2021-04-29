Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of -277.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

