Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.97% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 194,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

