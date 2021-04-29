PRIZM Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. PRIZM has a market cap of $30.28 million and $696,743.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 20% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002162 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,713,246,878 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

