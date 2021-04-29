Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.26. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.05. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

