Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

