Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 176,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,133. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

