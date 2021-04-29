Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.53 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

