Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 986,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

