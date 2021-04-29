Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 147.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $45,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

