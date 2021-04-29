Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,298 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

