Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,173 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $380.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.