Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $50.73 on Thursday, reaching $2,430.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

