PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13. PROG has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.