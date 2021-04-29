PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.
Shares of PROG stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13. PROG has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
