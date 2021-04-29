PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

PROG stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

