Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

