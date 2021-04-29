Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Progyny has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 475,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

