Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.11 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $91.26 million and $4.11 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,745,099,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,008,433 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

