Project-X Price Hits $43,533.36 on Major Exchanges (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Project-X coin can now be bought for $43,533.36 or 0.80045285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project-X has traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $3,407.09 and approximately $89.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project-X alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project-X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project-X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project-X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project-X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project-X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.