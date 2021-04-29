Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $66,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Prologis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

