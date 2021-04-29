Prologis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Prologis has raised its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PLD traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $116.27. 1,751,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,635. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

