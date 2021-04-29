Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $35.87 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 272% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Prometeus has a market cap of $219.53 million and approximately $158.96 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $35.87 or 0.00066703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 235.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

