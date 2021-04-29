ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $66.24 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

