Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $282.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.80 million and the highest is $289.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

