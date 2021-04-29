Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PB traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 754,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,065. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

