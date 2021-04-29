Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.01. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.