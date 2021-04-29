Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.27. 30,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -277.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

