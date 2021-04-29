PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE PSB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.85.
Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
