PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPERY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

