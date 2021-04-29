PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PPERY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.