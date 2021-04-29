Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.
Public Storage stock traded up $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $279.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.
PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
