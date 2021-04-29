Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Public Storage stock traded up $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $279.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

