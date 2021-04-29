Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,683,000. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
