Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,683,000. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

