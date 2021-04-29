Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

LUNG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $47.06. 503,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.