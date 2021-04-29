PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,993. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

