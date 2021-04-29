Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.