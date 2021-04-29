Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €117.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of PUM traded down €3.30 ($3.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €88.50 ($104.12). The stock had a trading volume of 702,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

