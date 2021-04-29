Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 7,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731. Puma has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

