Puma’s (PMMAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $116.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.