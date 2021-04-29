Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $22,246.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

