Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

