Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Puxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,570. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $318.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.