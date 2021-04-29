PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.