Pylon Network Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,706.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

