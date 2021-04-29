Pyrk Market Capitalization Achieves $162,847.61 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $162,847.61 and approximately $8,035.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.