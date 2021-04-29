Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

