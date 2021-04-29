Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

ABCL stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

