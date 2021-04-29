Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of AUPH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.