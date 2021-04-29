Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Increased by Analyst

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

BHR stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

