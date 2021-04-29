Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.08% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

