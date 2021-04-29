Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

DKNG stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $448,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $123,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

