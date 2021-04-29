Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

