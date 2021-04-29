Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Analyst

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $268.96 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $172.32 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

